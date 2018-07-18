Seychelles Government Participates at the 20th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit of Heads of State and Government

The Seychelles government is participating at the 20th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Authority that is taking place from the 9th to 19th July 2018 in Lusaka, Zambia. Ambassador Barry Faure, Secretary of State and Executive Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs, is representing President Danny Faure at the event, which is being held under the theme “COMESA: Towards Digital Economic Integration”.

The Seychelles delegation also comprises of Mrs. Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre, Seychelles High Commissioner and Permanent Representative to COMESA; Mr. Ashik Hassan, Director General, Trade Department, Ministry of Finance, Trade, Investment and Economic Planning; Mr. Terry Rose, Second Secretary in the Seychelles High Commission in Pretoria, and; Ms. Shanan Al Lazki, Third Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs.

