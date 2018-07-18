South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee to Continue with North West Public Hearings in Mafikeng Today

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will on Wednesday (18 July 2018) continue with the North West Province leg of its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, in Mafikeng. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

NORTH WEST

11h00-16h00

18 July 2018

Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality

Venue: Mafikeng Civic Centre (Mafikeng)

Mahikeng Local Municipality

