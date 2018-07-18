South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza to Address the National Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (Bbbee) Rural and Township Economy Summit in Eastern Cape

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, 19 July 2018, officially open the National Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Rural and Township Economy Summit that will take place at the East London International Convention Centre in the Eastern Cape.

The summit is scheduled to take place over two days between 19-20 July 2018.

Themed “Transforming Townships and Rural Areas from being Consumer Communities into Entrepreneurial Societies” the summit follows the decision of the President’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council that aims to ensure communities in townships and rural areas benefit from black economic empowerment.

The summit is expected to be attended by over 1 000 delegates from across the country, to exchange ideas, knowledge and expertise on the mechanisms, interventions, models and best practices that will take entrepreneurial activities in the townships and rural areas to a higher level.

Members of the media are invited as follows: Time:07h00 Venue:Ncera Village, New Chalumna, Eastern Cape Province

Deputy President Mabuza’s address to the Summit: Time:09h00 Venue:East London International Convention Centre, Eastern Cape Province

