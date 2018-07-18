South Africa: Media Roundtable and Site Visit on the 10th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit

Members of the media are invited to the BRICS roundtable discussion to be held under the theme “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution”. The content will focus of South Africa’s achievements within BRICS and desired outcomes from Chairing the 10th BRICS Summit. The roundtable will be followed by a media tour.  The 2018 BRICS event seeks to focus on lleveraging the Strategy for Economic Partnership towards the pursuit of Inclusive Growth and Advancing the 4th Industrial Revolution – this is intended to foster discussions to addresses opportunities provided by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as a means of leapfrogging development stages and bridging the digital divide.

DURING THE ROUNDTABLE, MEDIA ARRANGEMENTS AND LOGISTICS FOR BRICS WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED    The full details of the events are as follows:   Date:Thursday, 19 July 2018   Roundtable Time: 10:30 for 11:00 Venue: investSA One Stop Shop Gauteng,  The Place, 1 Sandton Drive, Sandton    Media Tour Time:13:30   

