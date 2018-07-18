South Africa: Public Engagements Diary of Deputy Minister Buti Manamela 18 – 31 July 2018

Public Engagements Diary of Deputy Minister Buti Manamela 18 – 31 July 2018:

WEDNESDAY, 18 JULY Deputy Minister to spend Mandela Day in the Waterberg District, Limpopo Sod Turning for ablution facilities Venue: Reahlahlwa Primary School Time: 09:00

Planting of vegetables and trees Venue: Meetsetshehla Secondary School Time: 10:00

Planting of vegetable and trees Venue: Lekkerbreek Primary School Time: 11:00

Learners recite essays on Mandela legacy Venue: Or Tambo Hall Time: 12:00

Thobela FM: Hlokwa la tsela Mandela Day live broadcast on youth employment opportunities Venue: University of Limpopo – Turfloop Campus Time: 17:00 – 19:00

THURSDAY, 19 JULY Deputy Minister will address the HEAIDS Life Orientation Work stream Reflections Workshop Venue: Southern Sun Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport Time: 08:00

Deputy Minister Manamela will address the Africa Conference on Work Integrated Learning organised by South African Society for Cooperative Education (SASCE) Venue: Coastlands Umhlanga Convention Centre Time: 12:00

FRIDAY, 20 JULY Coastlands KZN TVET College Graduation Ceremony Venue: Umbumbulu Campus, Coastlands TVET College Time: 10:00

SATURDAY, 21 JULY Deputy Minister Manamela will address the BRICS Future Skills Challenge Cocktail Venue: Greyville Racecourse, Durban Time: 19:00

MONDAY, 23 JULY Deputy Minister Manamela will host an education summit in the Waterberg District Municipality Time: 09:00

WEDNESDAY, 25 JULY US-SA Higher Education Network Venue: The Wanderers Club, Johannesburg Time: 18:00

FRIDAY, 27 JULY Deputy Minister Manamela will lead a career exposition in the Eastern Cape Venue: Ingwe TVET College Time: 09:30

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media files Download logo