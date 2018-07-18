South Africa: The Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Dr. Siyabonga Cwele to Lead the Department’s Imbizo in Majwemasweu, Free State

The Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Dr Siyabonga Cwele will lead the Department’s Imbizo in Majwemasweu, Free State on Wednesday, 18 July 2018.

The Department has partnered with the Lejweleputswa District Municipality and the Masilonyana Local Municipality to monitor the implementation of the card swap programme for social grants and encourage digital migration. The Imbizo will also give the residents an opportunity to speak to the Minister about their experiences of government services.

The Minister is expected to use the visit to the district to update the councillors on the progress in the payment of social grants. He is also expected to visit a post office to monitor the payments of social grants.

The media are invited to attend. Details are as follows;

Date: 18 July 2018

Date: 18 July 2018

Time: 12h00 – 14h00

Venue: Ipeleng Community Hall, Majwemasweu, Brandfort

