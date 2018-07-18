Statistics South Africa releases the Mid-year population estimates

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Mr Risenga Maluleke, will release the 2018 Mid-year population estimates report at a media briefing to be held on Monday, 23 July 2018 in Pretoria. The report provides estimates on the population of South Africa and includes current indicators of fertility, mortality and migration among others.

The report also contains population estimates at provincial level disaggregated by age groups. The media briefing will be held as follows: Date: Monday, 23 July 2018 Venue: Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street (corner Festival Street), HATFIELD, Pretoria Time: 11H00