Basic Education Chairperson Saddened by Shooting of Learner at School

The Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Basic Education is shocked and saddened by the killing on Wednesday of a 17-year old Grade 10 learner on the Mokgolokwe Middle School grounds, near Batlaharo in the Northern Cape. According to media reports, a 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case.

Committee Chairperson Ms Nomalungelo Gina condemned yesterday’s shooting and expressed concern that a firearm was used on the school grounds, as this indicates gaps in the school’s security measures. “This is indeed sad. We have been robbed of a young life who could have had a bright future, stolen in a place that is supposed to be a safe space. This is surely the last thing this young man’s family expected when he left for school in the morning.

“Furthermore, learners and educators who witnessed the shooting have now been exposed to trauma. Friends and family of the deceased learner now need to deal with his untimely death,” Ms Gina said.

Ms Gina urged communities to get involved to ensure that schools are safe areas. “Communities must ensure that criminals are not allowed to get away with such heinous crimes. They should ensure that criminals are aware that there is nowhere to hide should they attempt to enter our schools and commit crimes.”

