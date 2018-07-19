South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee Concerned with Low Levels of Tolerance at Mafikeng Public Hearings

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee today held public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, at the Mafikeng Civic Centre. As with previous public hearings in other provinces, the committee received inputs from a number of people which included representatives from various of organisations including religious leaders and ordinary citizens.

The Co-Chairperson of the committee expressed happiness with the fact that people who made inputs provided specific facts as with previous hearings. However, the committee believes that the tolerance levels towards those with different views were very low. While people were allowed to speak there was a lot of interference from the crowd and the committee hopes that this will trend will not continue.

The Co-Chairperson of the committee, Mr Vincent Smith, said: “We expected the hearings to be robust but there is a difference between robust and harassing people who are speaking. So if there is a criticism of this process, it is the fact that the tolerance levels today have not been at the level that they have been.” The committee is concerned that some people might have left today feeling that they were not allowed the freedom to have their say.

The committee will continue with the North West leg of the public hearings in Rustenburg tomorrow.

