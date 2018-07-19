South Africa: The department of public works turns the tide on fraud and corruption

The Minister of Public Works, TW Nxesi together with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will hold a media briefing on 19 July 2018 at GCIS (Pretoria).

The content of the briefing will address:

The signed Proclamation by President Ramaphosa that was gazetted on 13 July 2018, which will allow for further investigations into the affairs of the Department; The recovery and savings of Billions of Rands through the forensic investigations of the Department and SIU interventions. The cutting edge measures that the DPW and SIU have implemented to ensure the prevention of fraud and corruption. Minister Nxesi calling for lifestyle audits on himself and senior managers of the DPW.

Media Briefing Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 July 2018

Time: 12:30 – 13:30

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Frances Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0083

