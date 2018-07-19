UAE Exchange Rebrands its Rwanda Operations as Unimoni

UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced the rebranding of its Rwanda operations as “Unimoni”(www.Unimoni.com). The announcement was made in the presence of Kasangwa Chanthal, Executive Director – Operations Department, Central Bank of Rwanda, and other dignitaries, partners and guests.

Short for ‘Universal Money’, the new brand “Unimoni” reflects the company’s aspirations to strengthen its global presence and provide a broader spectrum of innovative financial services to its customers. As part of its Africa growth strategy, Unimoni plans to be present in 14 African markets by the year 2020, and has developed a healthy pipeline of digital payment solutions designed to cater to the specific needs of the African customers.

Image: (L-R): Rajesh Prabhurajan (Executive Committee member and Sr. Vice President-Treasury), Dennis Dadou (Director-Currency and Banking Department, Central Bank of Rwanda), Kasangwa Chanthal (Executive Director – Operations Department, Central Bank of Rwanda), Sudhesh Giriyan (Deputy CEO) along with Country Heads of Unimoni Africa operations – Peeush Pillai (extreme left) and Riyaz Naghoor (extreme right)