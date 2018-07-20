Ethiopia: United States(U.S) Embassy to Announce Winners of “Our Ethiopia” Video Contest

The U.S. Embassy will announce the winners of the “Our Ethiopia” Video Contest on Monday, July 23 at the Ethiopian National Theater. The event will include screenings of the top 10 films and will be followed by a short reception.

The video challenge is part of the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing efforts to highlight the importance of tolerance and diversity through open and constructive communication.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend.

Date: Monday, July 23, 2018 at 5:30 pm Venue: Ethiopian National Theater

Electronic files of the winning videos are available upon request. If you would like to receive a copy at the event itself, please request your copy no later than Friday, July 20.

