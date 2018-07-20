South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee Satisfied with North West Province Public Hearings

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee today concluded the North West leg of public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, at the Rustenburg Civic Centre. The committee expressed it's satisfaction with the overall public hearings in the North West Province.

Today the committee listened to a number of inputs which were of a high standard. The committee was also impressed with the overall behavior of the people in the North West which was exemplary as they allowed for diverse views to be raised. The committee is also impressed with the overall attendance which saw people come out in their numbers. All views expressed were recorded and will be considered prior to making a recommendation to Parliament.

The delegation is scheduled to hold public hearings in the Gauteng Province next week.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo