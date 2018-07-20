South Africa: Media Accreditation to the 10th( BRICS) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Summit

This serves as a reminder to all media accredited to the 10th BRICS Summit scheduled for 25-27 July 2018 in Sandton, Johannesburg, that live accreditation has commenced on Tuesday, 17 July 2018.

Media are encouraged to collect their accreditation cards before Tuesday, 24 July 2017. The venue of the accreditation centre is as follows: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Rivonia Rd &, West St, Benmore Gardens, Sandton, Johannesburg 2196. The accreditation centre will be open from 09h00-17h00 Please bring the following documentation to the accreditation centre:

• A valid passport/ID, and professional press card or equivalent identification;

• A letter of assignment on a letterhead from the journalist’s organisation, indicating his/her function.

