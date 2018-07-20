South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Meet with the Kingdom of Lesotho Mediation Facilitation Team

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 20 July 2018, meet with the Kingdom of Lesotho South African Development Community (SADC) Mediation Facilitation team led by former Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa , Judge Dikgang Moseneke, at his Mahlamba Ndlompfu residence in Pretoria.

The SADC Double Troika held on 24 April 2018 in Luanda, Republic of Angola, agreed that President Ramaphosa should continue to facilitate the political national dialogue and reform processes in the Kingdom of Lesotho since the President was appointed by the SADC Heads of State and Government as a SADC Facilitator, following the country’s security and political challenges in September 2014. His Facilitation produced a report with key recommendations (constitutional, security sector, judiciary, and public service and media reforms) which the Government and people of Lesotho have committed themselves to undertake as they attempt to resolve their political and security challenges.

President Ramaphosa’s report was endorsed by SADC and the Government of Lesotho was then urged to develop a roadmap on the required reforms which they have duly done. The Luanda Double Troika Summit endorsed the Lesotho Roadmap for reforms and urged the Government of Lesotho to prioritise the constitutional and security sector reforms which must be completed by May 2019.

President Ramaphosa recently appointed Justice Moseneke as the Leader of the Mediation Team, following a recommendation by the SADC Double Troika that he appoint high level personalities to support him. The Mediation Team consists of three Deputy Ministers, namely Mr Mohamed Enver Surty of Basic Education, Ms Makgabo Regina Mhaule of International Relations and Cooperation and Ms Ellen Molekane of State Security.

The media is invited for a photo and doorstop opportunity as follows:

Date: 20 July 2018 Time: 14H30 Venue: Mahlamba Ndlopfu Residence, Pretoria

