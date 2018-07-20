South African Companies Pleased with Progress of the Trade and Investment Mission in Angola

The South African businesspeople participating in a five-day trade and investment mission to Angola, where Deputy Minister Magwanishe is leading a business delegation comprising 20 members are pleased with the progress thus far.

The businesspeople, whose participation has been funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), expressed satisfaction with the exposure and reception that they have been receiving since the mission started on Monday, 16 July 2018. They have even expressed confidence in securing a noticeable amount of deals on their return.

The Chief Executive Officer of Rail Roads Association, Ms Mesela Nhlapo says the association is looking for trade, investments and partnership opportunities in the rail space. She says the association whose main purpose is to promote and protect the common purpose of persons, companies and organisations within or associated with the railway industry, has managed to secure good leads.

“We managed to meet with the biggest railway company that needs a wide range of assistance from the railway safety regulators to spare parts, new locomotives and refurbishment of locomotives. As a result, we will bring a technical delegation in two weeks from different sub-sectors of the industry and we are already quoting on some components. We are motivated by the immense business opportunities in this space,” says Nhlapo.

According to the Business Development Manager of Reelin Bearings, a manufacture of railway bearings and other products, Mr Mervyn Chetty, the mission has started producing positive results for the company. He says that they were received well by the Angolan businesspeople, particularly captains of industries, whom he says are interested in working and forming partnerships with the South African businesses.

“I had meetings at the railway headquarters and they were enthusiastic about my companies’ offerings. We have a couple of good leads that we will follow up on. We are looking forward to access the opportunities they have in the industry as they look into integrating into Southern African Development Community (SADC). We will be submitting quotations on traction motors for locomotives and I am confident that Angola will be our first export market as we are looking to expand to SADC,” pronounced Chetty.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe who led the business delegation to a site visit at Luanda Rail said the visit was essential to discover information about the 27 stations that are planned for the 425 km route from Luanda to Malange, and other opportunities. The visit provided an opportunity to see how the South African businesses in the built and construction sectors can access the opportunities.

Magwanishe assured the Chief Executive Officer of Luanda Railway, Dr Julio Bango Joaquim that South Africa was positioned to offer competitive services in the engineering, technology and port management to Angola if given the opportunity.

In response to Deputy Minister Magwanishe’s assurance, the Chief Executive Officer of Luanda Railway, Dr Julio Bango Joaquim said they were facing challenges in the rail sector and appealed to the South African businesses to join hands and work with them in addressing these challenges.

“The doors are open for the South African businesses. We want to work with you. Some of the opportunities available are rehabilitation and maintenance of equipment, rolling stock in great numbers, training and transfer of skills in engineering and mechanics, amongst other,” said Dr Joaquim.

