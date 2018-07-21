Rugby 7s – African Youth Games: South Africa takes the gold medal and qualifies for the Youth Olympic Games

South Africa won the victory against Namibia (32-12) during the Rugby 7s mens final held Saturday at the stadium of 5- July (Algiers).

Final results: 1- South Africa 2- Namibia 3- Mauritius 4- Burkina Faso 5- Algeria 6- Ivory Coast 7- Senegal 8- Morocco 9- Tunisia 10- Benin.

Technical results of the last day (Saturday, July 21st):

Semi-finals: South Africa – Mauritius 46-0 Namibia – Burkina Faso 43-7

Final: South Africa – Namibia 32-1

Algeria hosts the 3rd African Youth Games (JAJ-2018) from 18 to 28 July 2018, which will see the participation of some 3,000 athletes from 54 nations, engaged in 30 disciplines.

The African Youth Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years to complement the current All-Africa Games.

Image: South Africa takes the gold medal and qualifies for the Youth Olympic Games