Coach, Referee and First Aid Education in Zambia

During the just ended Africa Rugby Silver Cup South tournament hosted by Mufulira Rugby Club in Zambia, the Zambia Rugby Union in partnership with Mopani Copper Mines conducted Level 2 courses for Coaches, Referees and First Aiders.

The facilitators were World Rugby Educators/Trainers Denver Wannies from South Africa who did the Coaches, Johnbosco Muamba from Kenya who did the Referees course and Dr Joseph Kalanzi from Uganda who did the First Aiders course. The participants were drawn from Zambia and Botswana and included both male and female.

The coaches course had 19 participants with 4 female, the referees course attracted 13 participants out of which 6 were female, the first aid course attracted 29 participants with 4 being female. Zambia Rugby Union president Gen Clement Sinkamba could not hide his excitement with the development had this to say “Our union has for a long time lacked qualified personnel such as Coaches, Referees and First Aiders and this is an opportunity that has come at the right time”. “For the first time in 6 years, we are glad to be hosting courses to our personnel which are meant to enhance their performance both on and off the pitch, we are glad to be hosting courses recognised and sanctioned by World Rugby in our country.

He added that his Executive was keen on growing the women's side of rugby in Zambia. “The inclusion of women participants is not accidental but is a deliberate move meant to increase the participation of women and girls in the global game, we acknowledge that our numbers are still minimal but we are intent on growing to at least 40/60% in 2023”.

The Zambia Rugby Union boss further added that the coming in of Mopani Copper Mines in the Zambian rugby circles was what the local game was waiting for as it was multifaceted. “We are not only concentrating on players but everyone else who is involved in the game”.

With this great development, one can only hope for more success as far as the “HomeGrown” game is concerned.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media contact: [email protected]

Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Image: Coach, Referee and First Aid Education in Zambia