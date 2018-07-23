July 25 Briefing with General Tod D. Wolters Commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa

EVENT:

Please join us on Wednesday, July 25 for a telephonic press briefing with General Tod D. Wolters, Commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa. General Wolters will discuss U.S. Air Force ongoing and future operations, training, and partnership activities in Europe and Africa. Highlights will include significant summer exercises, discussing the European Defense Initiative and future operations. General Wolters will take questions from participating journalists.

Speaker: General Tod D. Wolters

Date: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Time: 15:30 CEST (Brussels) | 09:30 EST (Washington, DC) | 14:30 (GMT)

Language: English

Ground Rules: ON THE RECORD

General Tod D. Wolters

Commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe;

Commander, U.S. Air Forces Africa,

Gen. Tod D. Wolters is Commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe; Commander, U.S. Air Forces Africa; Commander, Allied Air Command, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and Director, Joint Air Power Competence Centre, Kalkar, Germany. He is responsible for the air and missile defense of 29 NATO Alliance member nations while commanding U.S. airpower across more than 19 million square miles. This area includes 104 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, the Arctic, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, possesses more than a quarter of the world’s population, and generates more than a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product.

General Wolters received his commission in 1982 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He has commanded the 19th Fighter Squadron, the 1st Operations Group, the 485th Air Expeditionary Wing, the 47th Flying Training Wing, the 325th Fighter Wing, the 9th Air and Space Expeditionary Task Force-Afghanistan, and the 12th Air Force. He has fought in operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. General Wolters has also served in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, as Director of Legislative Liaison and in Headquarters staff positions at U.S. Pacific Command, Headquarters U.S. Air Force and Air Force Space Command. Prior to assuming his current position, the general served as the Director for Operations, the Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

General Wolters is a command pilot with more than 5,000 flying hours in the F-15C, F-22, OV-10, T-38, and A-10 aircraft. General Wolters’ full bio can be found here.

Callers should dial in to the conference call 10 minutes before start time. The operator will ask for your name, press affiliation, and location.

General Tod Wolters will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions.

Participants will be instructed to push the “*” and “1” buttons on their phones to enter the question queue.

Journalists may also submit questions in advance via email to [email protected]

If you experience technical difficulties during the call, please email [email protected] to alert the moderator.

An audio recording of the call will be available for 24 hours after the call.

