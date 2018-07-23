Lagos Rugby League: Week 5 Rugby Matches On Saturday 28 July 2018

Week 5 of the Lagos Rugby Men’s League will be played on Saturday 28 July at the Main Bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos with three matches on the cards.

Haven secured qualification into division 1 next season; Eco II Rugby Club will take on Kings College Old Boys in the opener at 11am in division two’s only match after which Lagos Rugby Club has a ‘BYE’.

The second match of the day will see Gosar Rfc of Ajegunle take on Lagos Police Rfc at 1PM, whilst the star match of the day will feature Racing Rfc against league leaders Cowrie Rfc at 3pm.

With four points separating the two rivals, a win for Cowrie Rfc will secure their league title. However, a win for Racing will keep them tie on sixteen points each separated by points difference.

Racing will hope to have their Fly half; Monday Omorogieva back in action after the demise of his father last weekend.

Cowrie Coach; Joseph Ofoha announced that Center man; Alfred Oche will recover well in time to face Racing on Saturday.

LAGOS RUGBY LEAGUE TABLE STANDING

After week 4 matches played in the ongoing Lagos Rugby Men’s League, defending champions Cowrie Rfc are still toping Division 1 with 16 points, closely followed by Racing Rfc with 12 points. Police Rugby Fc are in 3rd position with 6 points, whilst Gosar Rugby Fc are fourth and just received a bonus point for losing their last match within7point.

In Division 2, Eco II Rugby Fc are on top of the log with 18 points followed by Lagos Rugby Fc with 8 points.

Kings College Old Boys Rugby Fc is in 3rd position with 4 points, whilst Kwara Dynamite Rugby Fc is in 4th position with no point.

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

DIV 2

Eco II Rfc vs KC Old Boys Rfc (11am)

DIV 1

Gosar Rfc vs Lagos Police Rfc (1pm)

Racing Rfc vs Cowrie Rfc (3pm)

