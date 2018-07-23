President Ramaphosa to receive the President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on a State Visit to South Africa

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 24 July 2018, host the President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The State Visit takes place within the context of strengthening strategic and historic political, economic, social and international cooperation partnership between South Africa and China.

Duly accredited media can cover the Programme as follows:

Monday, 23 July 2018

20:00 Arrival President Xi Jinping, Madame Peng Liyuan and at Waterkloof Air Force Base

Media Contact Person: Thuso Sebola 072 127 1565 Dirco

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Part A

07:30-09:00 Members of the Media arrive at the Union Buildings

10:00 Welcome Ceremony

10:40 Bilateral meeting between President Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping

11:00 Official Talks

12:45 Press Briefing

Media Contact Person: Hlomani Baloyi 083 276 1295 The Presidency

PART B

15:30 Members of the Media arrive at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Meiring Naude Rd, Brummeria, Pretoria

16:10 Guided Tour of the Exhibition followed by a High Level Dialogue

Media Contact Person: Hlomani Baloyi 083 276 1295 The Presidency

SPOUSAL PROGRAMME

11h00 Dr Motsepe and Madame Peng Guided tour of the Uthando Christian Day Care Centre.

Venue The Uthando Christian Day Care Centre, 416 Lesetja Street, Sun Valley, Mamelodi.

12h30 Graduation Ceremony at the Capital Hotel in Menlyn Maine

Venue Capital Hotel in Menlyn Maine

Contact Person: Shadi Baloyi 072 571 6415 The Presidency

Note as well that nobody wearing jeans, T-shirts and takkies will be allowed into the venue. The dress code is strictly presentable in line with the decorum of the event and the venue.

