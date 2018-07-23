Rugby – Uganda: Toyota Buffaloes spoil Betway Kobs’ party

The Toyota Buffaloes breathed new life into the Guinness National Sevens series title fight after they shocked the Kobs 19-5 loss in the final of the Henry Rujumba circuit at Legends.

“This win has been very important because it not only has cut down points to the leaders but we are also getting within range of the leaders. We need to work hard in the last three in order to win,” Buffaloes coach Edgar Lemerigar said.

This was the Buffaloes first final after failing in the previous four previous circuits. This statistic gave second-placed Kobs the early advantage especially after the Buffaloes had also thoroughly dealt with table leaders Pirates in the semifinal.

The air of expectation for Kobs at the beginning of the final soon withered, as the men in red came out swinging to land a few early blows in the first half. They were fastest out of the blocks with very quick passes and beautiful support play which really laid a good foundation for the win.

“Today, they were very composed, they supported each other through good and bad times , which is why they did so well,” Lemerigar said.

He was however cautious about his team’s prospects because the players are still so young, and it is that youth that cost them the overall title last season.

For Pirates who now have 95 points and Kobs who sit on 90, it is back to the drawing board.

Both sides could have done with a win but there are still three circuits to play, so a lot can change between now and then.

Henry Rujumba Sevens

Final: Kobs 5 Buffaloes 19

3rd Place: Pirates 12 Rams 5

Semis

Kobs 20 Rams 0

Buffaloes 12 Pirates 1

