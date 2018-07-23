Secretary’s Remarks: Egyptian National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer warm congratulations to the Government and the people of Egypt on your National Day, July 23. We join you in celebrating Egypt’s unparalleled history, its rich and fascinating cultural heritage, and its essential role in regional peace, security, and stability.

The deep commercial, security, and people-to-people relationships between our two countries are rooted in mutual interest and respect, as well as our shared commitment to combatting terrorism and fostering the conditions for prosperity. I look forward to further developing our multi-faceted relationship.

Again, I extend my best wishes for the year ahead.

