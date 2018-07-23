South Africa: Committee Conducts Public Hearings on Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Transport will this week begin conducting countrywide public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill.

On Tuesday the committee will listen to the communities of North West and Gauteng, before continuing to Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bill is intended to replace the Road Accident Fund Act and to improve administration of benefits and payouts to accident victims. The Bill will also provide for a social security scheme for the victims of road accidents and establish the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Administrator to administer and implement the scheme.

Details of the Public hearings in North West and Gauteng

Date: Tuesday 24 July 2018

Venue: Madibeng White Hall: Brits, Bojanala District Municipality

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Tuesday: 24 July 2018

Venue: Ikageng Community Hall, Mamelodi, Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

Time: 17:00 – 20:00

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo