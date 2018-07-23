South Africa: Condolences from Parliament’s Presiding Officers on Passing away of Member of Parliament Ms Zelda Jongbloed

Parliament’s Presiding Officers, on behalf of Parliament, extend sincere condolences on the death of Ms Zelda Jongbloed, Member of the National Assembly. The Presiding Officers have learned with shock and sadness of her passing on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

Ms Jongbloed, from the Western Cape, was a seasoned, feisty journalist for some 40 years before she became a Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament in 2014. She served, with dedication, on several parliamentary committees – the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration as well as Performance Monitoring and Evaluation and the Multiparty Women’s Caucus Committee.

In Ms Jongbloed's passing, Parliament has lost one of the hardest working public representatives and a true patriot who served the nation with diligence and dedication.

Our thoughts are with the family, the friends of Ms Jongbloed, her colleagues and the Democratic Alliance, which she represented in Parliament. We wish you strength at this time of loss and grief. May her soul rest in peace.

