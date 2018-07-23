South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee’s Hearings on Section 25 Moves on to Gauteng and Eastern Cape

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will next week move on to listen to the public in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.
On Monday a delegation will commence with public hearings in the Eastern Cape whilst the other delegation will start on Thursday in Gauteng into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary. The committee already held hearings in the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.
Find the programme for Gauteng and the Eastern Cape below.
TEAM A
PROVINCE
TIME
DATE
VENUE
GAUTENG
11h0-16h00
26 July 2018
West Rand District Municipality
Venue: Westonaria Civic Centre
Rand West Local Municipality
11h00-16h00
27 July 2018
Sedibeng District Municipality
Venue: Sedibeng Town Hall (Vereeniging)
Emfuleni Local Municipality
11h00-16h00
28 July 2018
Tshwane Metro
Lucas van der Berg Community Hall (Pretoria West)
Frans Orange Street
TEAM B
EASTERN CAPE
11h00-16h00
23 July 2018
OR Tambo District Municipality
Venue: Town Hall (Umtata)
King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality
25 July 2018
Chris Hani District Municipality
Venue: Town Hall (Queenstown)
Enoch Mgijima( Local Municipality
11h00-16h00
26 July 2018
Amathole District Municipality
Venue: Orient Theatre (East London)
Buffalo City Metro
11h00-16h00
28 July 2018
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
Venue: Town Hall (Jansenville)
Beyers Naude Local Municipality
