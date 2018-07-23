South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee’s Hearings on Section 25 Moves on to Gauteng and Eastern Cape

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will next week move on to listen to the public in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

On Monday a delegation will commence with public hearings in the Eastern Cape whilst the other delegation will start on Thursday in Gauteng into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary. The committee already held hearings in the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

Find the programme for Gauteng and the Eastern Cape below.

TEAM A

PROVINCE

TIME

DATE

VENUE

GAUTENG

11h0-16h00

26 July 2018

West Rand District Municipality

Venue: Westonaria Civic Centre

Rand West Local Municipality

11h00-16h00

27 July 2018

Sedibeng District Municipality

Venue: Sedibeng Town Hall (Vereeniging)

Emfuleni Local Municipality

11h00-16h00

28 July 2018

Tshwane Metro

Lucas van der Berg Community Hall (Pretoria West)

Frans Orange Street

TEAM B

EASTERN CAPE

11h00-16h00

23 July 2018

OR Tambo District Municipality

Venue: Town Hall (Umtata)

King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality

25 July 2018

Chris Hani District Municipality

Venue: Town Hall (Queenstown)

Enoch Mgijima( Local Municipality

11h00-16h00

26 July 2018

Amathole District Municipality

Venue: Orient Theatre (East London)

Buffalo City Metro

11h00-16h00

28 July 2018

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

Venue: Town Hall (Jansenville)

Beyers Naude Local Municipality

