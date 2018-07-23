South Africa: Minister Davies to Launch Revised Film Incentive Guidelines at The Durban Film Festival

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will launch the revised guidelines for the Foreign Film and Television Incentive, the South Africa Film and Television Incentive, the South African Film and Television Co-Production Incentive at the Durban International Film Festival tomorrow, 22 July 2018. The launch will take place at the Tsogo Sun Elangeni Hotel in Durban from 09:00.

According to Minister Davies, the objective of the launch is to provide an opportunity for the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to affirm its commitment to the film and television industry stakeholders to support the industry’s growth and transformation, as well as highlight the impact of government support to the industry.

The launch of the revised guidelines follows the incentive review research and incentive programme evaluation studies that were conducted by the department during the last financial year.

“We believe that it is important to periodically review our film and television production incentives in order to ensure that they remain competitive. The review is also aimed at ensuring we achieve the objectives of strengthening and promoting the country’s film and television industry, as well as contributing towards transformation and the creation of employment opportunities in South Africa,” says Davies.

The incentive review research was mainly focused on determining the appropriate levels of support for the programme, while the incentive programme evaluation study focused on the assessment of whether the current programme was achieving its intended objectives and how effective the incentive programme had been implemented. The proposed changes to the incentive programme takes into account the recommendations from the two commissioned research studies and the inputs and comments received from industry and a public comment process.

“the dti has been supporting the film sector since 2004. Government support provided to the film and television sectors has been a major contributing factor in assisting these sectors to become firmly entrenched on the global stage for film and television production, whilst also providing strong support for local production and employment creation,” says Davies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.Media files Download logo