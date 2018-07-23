South Africa: Minister Zulu and Deputy Minister Mathale to Open Third Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) Business Roundtable Meeting

Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, and Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale will host the Third BRICS Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) Roundtable meeting on Monday, 23 July 2018 at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Rosebank.

The key objective of this meeting is to enhance collaboration and co-operation among BRICS members on issues of small business development and promotion. Participants will include business organisations, government representatives, MSMEs, cooperatives organisations and other relevant stakeholders.

“I am confident that, arising from these kinds of engagements, we will be able to develop robust building blocks for effective collaboration and co-operation among BRICS members on issues of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) development and promotion”, said Minister Zulu.

The Roundtable business meeting will be held as follows:

Date: MONDAY, 23 JULY 2018

Time: 9:00

Venue: HYATT REGENCY HOTEL, ROSEBANK, JOHANNESBURG

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media files Download logo