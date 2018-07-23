South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator condemns attacks on aid workers, facilities in Maban

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for South Sudan, Adnan Khan, has strongly condemned attacks on aid workers and facilities in Bunj, Maban County in Upper Nile.

The violence started as a peaceful protest at what is perceived as a lack of employment opportunities but quickly became violent and led to the attacks and looting and burning of humanitarian premises and damage to humanitarian vehicles.

“I strongly condemn today’s attacks against aid workers and facilities in Maban and urge all involved to immediately cease such actions,” said Khan.

“Aid workers, regardless of where they are from, sacrifice their time and all too often their safety to save people affected by the South Sudan crisis. They are free to work in any part of the country in line with the law of the land,” he added.

The Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. called on all authorities to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers in areas under their control across the country and to work to prevent future threats against them.

Thousands of humanitarians provide aid to millions of people in South Sudan affected by war, hunger and disease – one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

