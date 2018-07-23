Uganda moves to scale up commercial cooperation with Ghana

Uganda’s new envoy to the Republic of Ghana, Amb. Nelson Ocheger has called for the scaling up of commercial cooperation between the two countries so as to spur investment in agriculture and animal husbandry, mining, fishing and infrastructural development.

Amb.Ocheger stated this while meeting the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo shortly after presenting to the latter, the letters of credence accrediting him as Uganda’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana, with residence in Abuja, Nigeria. The ceremony took place on July 17th, 2018 in Accra.

He said that the March 2018 signing, by both countries, of the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), provides both countries with opportunity to improve trade relations and challenged all the signatories to the said Agreement to commence discussions on the creation of the continental customs union.

Amb. Ocheger added that the launching of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), by the African Union, is another milestone that Uganda and Ghana can leverage to promote trade relations as well as increase technical cooperation in education, security and exploration and exploitation of oil and gas.

He emphasized that commercial and technical cooperation between the two countries will not only benefit their peoples but should ultimately key into infrastructural, economic and political integration of Africa-an ideal that both President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda and Nana Akufo-Addo, do cherish.

In his response, President Nana Akufo-Addo welcomed Amb. Ocheger to Ghana and assured him of his Government’s commitment to accord him all the necessary support required to facilitate the consolidation cordial bilateral relations between the two countries.

He underscored the importance of strong ties between Ghana and Uganda and called on the public and private stakeholders to take advantage of the good relations for the mutual benefit of both countries in particular and Africa generally.

President Nana Akufo-Addo pointed out that the infrastructural deficit experienced in the two countries; and indeed the African continent has militated against intra Africa trade. To this end, he challenged African countries to invest more in road, rail and air transport in order to facilitate economic cooperation between and amongst African countries and sub regions.

The meeting was attended by officials from the government of Ghana and Uganda High Commission in Abuja.

