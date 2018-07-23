UNHCR condemns attacks in its compound in Maban, South Sudan

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR strongly condemns the attack on its compound in South Sudan's north-western town of Bunj, in which two UN staff were injured.

Earlier today UNHCR was informed of a demonstration demanding employment opportunities for the local community. The demonstrators forcefully entered UNHCR’s compound and looted its offices and residence. The Mabanese have accused humanitarian organizations of recruiting people from outside Maban County. Ten other humanitarian agencies’ compounds as well as the office of the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) have been attacked and looted.

“This is an act of senseless violence towards humanitarians and deeply regrettable,” says UNHCR Deputy Representative and officer in charge in South Sudan, Vincent Kwesi Parker. “UNHCR deeply appreciates the hospitality and generosity of South Sudan and its people towards refugees. We strongly appeal to the authorities to ensure the safety and security of humanitarians.”

The security environment remains fluid and unpredictable. UNHCR in coordination with South Sudan’s CRA continue to engage with local authorities and representatives of the host community to stabilize the situation. UN peacekeepers were immediately deployed to support humanitarian organizations and re-establish order.

South Sudan hosts nearly 300,000 refugees, mostly from South Kordofan and Blue Nile States in Sudan. Over 144,000 refugees live in four refugee camps in Upper Nile’s Maban County. UNHCR established its office in Maban in 2011.

