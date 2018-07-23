United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) “Protection of Civilians” (PoC) Sites

As of 19 July 2018, a total of number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on UNMISS bases is 198,444 including 114,652 in Bentiu, 24,415 in Malakal, 39,198 in Juba UN House, 2,300 in Bor, and 147 in UNMISS base and 17,732 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau “.
Region
Location
Number of Civilians Seeking Protection
Central Equatoria
UN House PoC I & III
39,198
Unity
Bentiu
114,652
Upper Nile
Malakal
24,415
Jonglei
Bor
2,300
Western Bahr el Ghazal
Wau
147
AA
17,732
TOTAL
198,444
