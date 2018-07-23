United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) “Protection of Civilians” (PoC) Sites

As of 19 July 2018, a total of number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on UNMISS bases is 198,444 including 114,652 in Bentiu, 24,415 in Malakal, 39,198 in Juba UN House, 2,300 in Bor, and 147 in UNMISS base and 17,732 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau “.

Region

Location

Number of Civilians Seeking Protection

Central Equatoria

UN House PoC I & III

39,198

Unity

Bentiu

114,652

Upper Nile

Malakal

24,415

Jonglei

Bor

2,300

Western Bahr el Ghazal

Wau

147

AA

17,732

TOTAL

198,444

