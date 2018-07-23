United States Reaffirms Commitment to Support Full Implementation of Peace Agreement

The United States Government welcomes the July 19 approval by the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique of the electoral law reforms on decentralization and is anxious to see a conclusion of outstanding issues consistent with the July 11 agreement between the two parties. Now is the time to secure the lasting peace the Mozambican people so rightly deserve and desire. The United States reaffirms its commitment to support the full implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement, and joins others in the international community in pledging to play a constructive role in ensuring all aspects of the agreement, including DDR, are fulfilled.

