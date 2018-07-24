2nd Regional Symposium on Greening the Judiciaries in Africa:

What: 2nd Regional Symposium on Greening the Judiciaries in Africa When: 1 to 3 August 2018 Where: Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre, Maputo, Mozambique Who: Chief Justices and Presidents of Supreme and Regional court from Africa

African Chief Justices and Presidents of Supreme and Regional courts will meet to discuss how to strengthen adjudication of environmental disputes in Africa.The symposium will be hosted by Mozambique. The symposium aims at establishing Sustainable Green Judiciaries across the continent through empowering judicial training institutions. Participating in the second symposium on greening the judiciaries in Africa are also judicial educators, heads of judicial education institutions, representatives of judicial systems from France, Brazil, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. The symposium is supported by the United Nations Environment Programme, Institut de la Francophonie pour le development durable, UN Office for Drug and Crime, Austrian Government, Swiss Government, International Fund for Animal Welfare and the International Commission of Jurists. A regional curriculum and manuals on environmental law for Judges and Magistrates will be launched at the symposium. Participants also seize this opportunity to launch the Africa Judicial Educators Network on Environmental Law. The African Judicial Network on Environmental Law will provide opportunities for exchanging information, create partnerships for collaboration, strengthen capacity, and provide research and analysis on environmental adjudication, court practices, and environmental rule of law.

