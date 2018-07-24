Claims Regarding Speaker’s Imminent Resignation False

Parliament notes media reports suggesting National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete’s imminent departure from Parliament. The reports relate to the remarks she made at the African National Congress land summit in Stellenbosch at the weekend that she will continue serving the public, including her constituency of Khayelitsha, in any capacity after the 2019 elections.

Her comments were made as Parliament nears the end of its 5-year term, including the tenures of its Presiding Officers and other elected public representatives, ahead of next year’s elections.

Regrettably, some reporters misinterpreted her to suggest that Ms Mbete intends resigning as Speaker or departing from Parliament.

