Freshworks Powers Refreshing Customer Experiences for Al Tayyar Travel Group

Freshworks (https://www.freshworks.com/), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, recently onboarded Al Tayyar Travel Group, one of the largest travel and tourism companies in Saudi Arabia, onto its growing customer base in the Middle East.

Evolving consumer expectations and increasing use of technology are radically changing the dynamics of most service industries in the Arab world. In a hyper competitive sector such as travel and tourism, these changes stand out in particular. With GCC’s Vision 2030 slowly taking prominence and its plans to develop a tourism market to rival any other, the shape of the region’s travel and tourism industry takes on a fresh design, adding an intriguing element to an already ambitious blueprint.

“Today’s travellers don’t just want faster access to information—they want better, high-touch, personalized experiences. They live in an age of powerful, cost-effective and accessible technology, meaning they demand seamless, multichannel booking experiences. This industry has always been about assisting and anticipating needs of its end-users, and we are advocates of how technology can be used to simplify and streamline the entire consumer journey”, said Arihant Jain, Business Head – Middle East & Africa, Freshworks.

Jain further added, “Our market-leading helpdesk software, Freshdesk, empowers agents to deliver exceptional customer support across every channel, time-zone and language. It is intelligently designed to work with multiple elements of a highly volatile industry like travel to ensure positive service delivery at various touch points. With customizable tools to build the service portal, knowledge base and online communities, the product is packed with live chat features and integration capabilities to smoothen support operations and enhance efficiency.” Abdul Rahman Mutrib, Chief Technology Officer, Al Tayyar Travel Group, commented, “Our role in the travel ecosystem is foremost to ensure we provide great experiences to our customers. Freshdesk has helped realise this goal by improving visibility on customer requests and fostering better engagement on all social channels. It has heightened our overall team efficiency and hence business productivity. With the Freshdesk platform, we can really put each and every customer at the heart of our operations.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Freshworks.Media Contact Sanjay Kumar – Product Marketing Manager, Middle East & Africa, Freshworks [email protected] About Freshworks Freshworks Inc. (https://www.freshworks.com/) is the customer engagement platform for businesses of all sizes. The company's suite of products is designed to work tightly together to increase collaboration and help teams better connect and communicate with their customers and co-workers. The company's products include Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshchat and Freshmarketer. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks has its HQ in San Bruno, California and global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.Media files Download logo