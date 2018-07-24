Minister Davies to brief the Media on the BRICS Business Forum

The Minister of Trade and Industry Dr Rob Davies and the Chairperson of the BRICS Business Council, Dr Igbal Surve will brief the media on the work of the BRICS Business Forum and the BRICS Business Council. The briefing follows the successful hosting of the 6th Annual BRCIS Council Meeting in Durban and will take place on the sidelines of the BRICS Business Forum. The two events are part of the 10th BRICS Summit that is hosted by South Africa under the theme ‘’BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution’’.

Date: Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Time: 11:00

Venue: Media Centre, Sandton Convention Centre

Before the media briefing, Minister Davies and Dr Surve will deliver speeches to more than 1000 delegates at the opening session of the Business Forum starting from 09:00. Their address will be followed by four thematic sessions that cover various topics. Members of the media are welcome to attend the Business Forum at Exhibition Hall 1.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.Media files Download logo