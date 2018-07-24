Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s telephone conversations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan Government of National Accord Mohamed Taha Siala and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame

On July 22, Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan Government of National Accord Mohamed Taha Siala. The officials discussed a number of practical matters concerning further development of Russian-Libyan relations with an emphasis on the mutually beneficial bilateral economic cooperation prospects. The need was stressed to take due account of the legitimate interests of Russian legal entities and individuals in the context of building friendly ties between Russia and Libya. The day before, on July 21, Mr Bogdanov spoke by telephone with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame. He reaffirmed Russia’s support for the latter’s efforts aimed at helping Libya’s main political forces form a capable government authority on a consensual basis, which would ensure the country’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.Media files Download logo