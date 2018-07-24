South Africa: Police Committee to Consider Firearms Amnesty on 16 August 2018

The Portfolio Committee on Police will formally consider a Firearms Amnesty request from the Minister on Police on Thursday 16 August 2018.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Francois Beukman, said this process follows on from a letter the Minister of Police sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly requesting that the Portfolio Committee on Police consider the matter.

Following the committee’s consideration of the Minister of Police’s request, the matter will be forwarded to the National Assembly for approval. The new dates proposed by the Minister for the amnesty are from 1 September 2018 for a period of six months, terminating on 28 February 2019.

“The proposed amnesty could potentially assist in the reduction of firearms in circulation in the Republic. The biggest challenge is still, however, to address the matter of illegal firearms in circulation, and to prevent legal firearms being stolen and getting lost in the pool of illegal firearms,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

Mr Beukman has emphasised that the South African Police Service (Saps) management must ensure that strict control measures are in place when members of the public hand over firearms during the amnesty.

“The portfolio committee needs to be assured that strict protocols will be put in place for the storage, testing and destruction of the said firearms. The proposed amnesty should be an effective mechanism to ensure that unwanted firearms are removed from the streets,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

Mr Beukman said the Saps and the specialised unit of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation focussing on firearms must work around the clock to deal with the supply and use of firearms by criminal syndicates and gangs.

