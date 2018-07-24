Statement by Canada’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe on the Resignation of Robert Mugabe:

“Canada has monitored closely the major political developments unfolding in Zimbabwe. These developments represent a new chapter in the lives of the long-suffering people of Zimbabwe. Their views have been made abundantly clear through peaceful demonstrations demanding change, and we hope that with Robert Mugabe's departure, the country's leaders will use this impetus to set Zimbabwe on a path towards greater prosperity. Canada stands by the people of Zimbabwe as they work towards a consolidation of their democracy. We believe that the best foundation for a stable and prosperous Zimbabwe is a democratically elected political order that reflects the will and rights of its citizens.‎”

