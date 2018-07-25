Djibouti: Young Djiboutians Attend the 2018 Mandela Washington Fellowship Program

The U.S. Mission Djibouti will send 7 young Djiboutians to participate in the 2018 Mandela Washington Fellowship program for six weeks from June 18 to August 2. The Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). It is composed of academic coursework, leadership training, and networking.

Through this initiative, 28 U.S. universities will host 700 young leaders from sub-Saharan Africa for institutes focused on public management, business and entrepreneurship, and civic leadership.

The young fellows met Ambassador Larry André during their orientation at the Embassy. Ambassador Larry André congratulated the fellows for being chosen among the hundreds of applicants and told them : “DJIBOUTI awaits your return, learn a lot and come back full of ideas and programs.”

