I, Culture Orchestra gives a concert at the Royal Castle

Undersecretary of State Andrzej Papierz inaugurated a concert given by the I, CULTURE Orchestra at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Sunday that promoted the Eastern Partnership as part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage celebrations.

The event was organised by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, the European Commission Representation Office in Poland and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In his address, the deputy foreign minister applauded the initiative of the orchestra, which brings together young people. He also highlighted Poland’s ties with the European Union’s partner countries and underscored Europe’s common cultural heritage “from Lisbon to the Caucasus.” Sunday’s concert was a prelude to a series of events planned for 2019 in connection with celebrations of the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership (EaP). A European tour of the I, CULTURE Orchestra and many political and cultural events are planned as part of the jubilee celebrations in EU Member States and the EaP countries. The I, CULTURE Orchestra was established by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute on the occasion of Poland’s Presidency of the EU Council in 2011 and is one of the most dynamically developing youth orchestras in the world. The ensemble is composed of young musicians from Poland and the Eastern Partnership countries. This year, the Serbian violinist Nemanja Radulović played with the 115-member orchestra under the direction of Kirill Karabits. The concert was part of the Musical Gardens Festival, called the “Warsaw Summer Music Salon,” first organised in Warsaw in 2001. Each year the festival features over 30 artistic events: live concerts and film screenings of operas, ballets and concerts from all over the world.

