Sierra Leone: New Lab at Midwifery School Commissioned

The U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria E Brewer, has commissioned a new Library and Skills Laboratory at the National School of Midwifery in Freetown. The donation is part of the Resilient and Responsive Health Systems (RRHS) initiative, a five year grant of $9.5M, which is made available through the Health Resources and Services Ad-ministration. Ambassador Brewer said the donation is a milestone in the maternal health sector, especially in this era of post-Ebola recovery. She said the U.S. government has identified healthcare as one of the top priorities in Sierra Leone. She also talked about the contribution of CDC and USAID to the improvement of the country’s healthcare system

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone.Media files Download logo