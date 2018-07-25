Visit of Prime Minister to Uganda (July 24-25, 2018)

At the invitation of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials and a large business delegation, undertook a State Visit to Uganda from 24-25 July 2018. This was the first bilateral state visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 21 years.

On his arrival, he was accorded a high level ceremonial welcome. During the visit, he held bilateral discussions with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe on Wednesday 24th July 2018 where President Museveni hosted a state banquet in his honour.

In his talks with President Museveni, Prime Minister, Modi discussed the issues of bilateral, regional and international significance. Apart from affirming their desire to further develop bilateral economic & commercial, defence, technical, educational, cultural, scientific relations, they underlined the need to take stern measures against the scourge of terrorism and its supporting apparatus in any form, and committed to cooperate for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT). They also reaffirmed the need for comprehensive reforms of UNSC including its expansion so as to respond to the current geo-political realities.

During the visit, PM Modi along with the President Museveni also addressed a large enthusiastic gathering of Indian community from Uganda and neighbouring countries. His programme comprised also joint address with President Museveni, of India-Uganda Joint Business Forum, which was jointly organized by the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). The event was attended by prominent business leaders from both the countries representing health & Pharma, Agriculture & Dairy, ICT & Energy, infrastructure, banking and service sectors.

An important segment of the visit of PM Modi was the first ever address by an Indian Prime Minister to Ugandan Parliament which was telecast live in India and other African countries. In this historic speech, PM inter-alia, outlined India’s engagement and approach to Africa.

MoUs/Agreements on bilateral defence cooperation, exemption from visa requirement for official and diplomatic passport holders, Cultural Exchange programme and establishment of Regional Material Laboratory in Uganda were signed.

PM Modi announced several areas of engagement with Uganda. These included two Lines of Credits for construction of electricity lines and Substations worth US$141 million and Agriculture and Dairy production US $ 64 million, India’s contribution for establishment of Mahatma Gandhi Convention/Heritage center at Jinja where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed in the Nile, training of Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) in various Indian Army training institutions as well as the deployment of Indian Military Training Team in Uganda’s Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) in Kimaka.

Keeping in mind Uganda’s role in East Africa, Prime Minister also announced a financial support of US $ 929,705 for East African Community (EAC) which is currently chaired by Uganda. India also announced donation of 88 vehicles, 44 each for the Ugandan Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and for the civil use by the Ugandan Government, Bhabhatron Cancer Therapy machine to Uganda Cancer Institute, 100,000 NCERT books for school going children of Uganda and 100 solar-power irrigation pumps to help in development of agriculture.

While thanking the P resident Museveni, his government and the people of the Uganda for warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended an invitation to President Museveni to visit India, which he gladly accepted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs – Government of India.