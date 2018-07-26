Mauritius and Seychelles: Notice of Funding Opportunity for Fiscal Year 2018

The Public Affairs Section (PAS) of the U.S. Embassy to Mauritius and Seychelles is pleased to announce a funding opportunity through the Public Diplomacy Small Grants Program. This document outlines our funding priorities based on availability of funds, the strategic themes we focus on, and the procedures for submitting requests for funding. Please carefully follow all instructions detailed in the Notice of Funding Opportunity for Fiscal Year 2018 before submitting a proposal.

PAS Port Louis invites proposals from non-governmental organizations in the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles for programs that highlight shared values and promotes bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Mauritius, the Republic of Seychelles and the United States of America. All programs must include a U.S. element that will promote increased understanding of U.S. policy and perspectives.

Priority Program Areas:

We are particularly interested in projects that:

Promote transparency Promote the rule of law Projects that support the socioeconomic inclusion of vulnerable and underserved communities We are also seeking proposals that increase citizen prosperity by (1) developing Mauritian/Seychellois human capital (2) increasing bilateral trade and investment (3) improving entrepreneurship and innovation skills (4) advocating for human rights (5) combating trafficking in persons and (4) advocating for healthcare awareness/education.

Activities that address one of the following specific themes below are specifically of interest:

Entrepreneurship and innovation Transparency and rule of law Socioeconomic inclusion of vulnerable and underserved communities Women’ empowerment and youth leadership

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Mauritius & Seychelles.Media files Download logo