Pakistan’s Silkbank enhances conventional and Islamic business lines with Temenos T24 Core Banking upgrade

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the banking software company, has announced that Pakistan’s Silkbank, a Temenos customer using T24 Core Banking and IslamicSuite (www.Temenos.com/en/solutions/suites/islamic/) has successfully upgraded its system. The upgrade was a collaborative effort between National Data Consultants (NDC) and Temenos – the two organizations were able to develop an automated tool that cut down conversion activities by 70%, enabling the bank to complete the implementation in record timeframes.

Temenos continually invests in its software, making annual releases available to its clients so that any financial institution of any size can access the latest best practices and innovations from around the world. Silkbank uses Temenos to provide its 350,000 customers with a word-class digital banking platform. Temenos software supports Silkbank’s customers both in-person at their 123 branches, and through their branchless banking services. The adoption of the newest version of Temenos technology by Silkbank equips the bank with increased flexibility and efficiency, and enhancements to the customer experience based on the consumer demands present in the market today.

Mr. Gohar-ul Ayn, Chief Operating Officer, Silkbank, commented: “Due to the fast-changing banking trends in Pakistan, and our technology investments, Silkbank is in a competitive position. The upgrade opens up new opportunities for Silkbank, and we are now able to provide new products, with an even faster turnaround, for all of our customer segments. The new enhancements will provide the flexibility that we need to continue to grow our client base with our current offering, and build further momentum by creating new products and extending loans to new segments. Temenos T24 Core Banking is the backbone for all the financial services we offer, and is key to Silkbank achieving its vision of becoming ‘Benchmark of Excellence in premier banking’. We look forward to our continued, mutual success.”

Jean-Paul Mergeai, Regional Director – Middle East and Africa, Temenos, said:

Silkbank wanted to continue to boost and innovate its deposit products, and extend lending services to its corporate and Islamic banking customers in order to increase its market footprint. With the latest version of Temenos software, its customers will gain an even more efficient and seamless experience, and access to alternative delivery channels.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Temenos.

Media Contacts Jessica Wolfe Temenos Global Public Relations Manager Tel: +1 610 232 2793 Email : [email protected] Alistair Kellie & Andrew Adie Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos Tel: +44 20 7680 6550 Email: [email protected] About Temenos Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), headquartered in Geneva, is the world’s leader in banking software, partnering with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace. Over 3,000 firms across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process the daily transactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos customers are proven to be more profitable than their peers: over a seven-year period, they enjoyed on average a 31% higher return on assets, a 36% higher return on equity and an 8.6 percentage point lower cost/income ratio than banks running legacy applications. For more information, please visit www.Temenos.com.

Media files Download logo