Somalia: Maritime Partners Discuss The Future

Close relationships with key maritime partners are vital to the success of Operation Atalanta. By maintaining close links and sharing expertise, this eases the burden of covering such a large operational area and makes us work more effectively and be more than just ships.

EU NAVFOR Force Commander Rear Admiral Simone Malvagna has welcomed a delegation from the Republic of Singapore onboard ITS Carlo Margottini. The delegation included the commander of Combined Task Force 151, Rear Admiral Saw Shi Tat.

Meetings like this provide the opportunity for high level commanders to discuss operational issues and lessons identified, in order to streamline future business. The Force Commander highlighted the importance of interaction and cooperation between the Combined Maritime Forces and all others operating in the area.

