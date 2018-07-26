South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee satisfied with Queenstown’s Public Hearings

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee today held public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, at the Queenstown Town Hall. As with the previous hearings, the committee has listened to various inputs from representatives of various political parties, farmers, traditional leaders, religious leaders and ordinary members of the public.

The committee received inputs that were either for the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution and that were against the amendment. The Co-Chairperson of the committee, Mr Lewis Nzimande, has again expressed satisfaction with the inputs that were made today. As with the previous hearings the committee saw more than the expected number of people attending the hearings today, and is pleased that almost all the people who attended had a chance to talk and aired their views on the matter under discussion.

The committee is scheduled to hold the next public hearings for the Eastern Cape Province leg at the Orient Theatre in East London today, Thursday 26 July 2018 from 11h00 until 16h00.

