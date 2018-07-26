UN Human Rights Committee publishes findings on Bahrain, Algeria, the Gambia, Liberia, Lithuania, and Lao People’s Democratic Republic

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rights record of countries it examined during its latest session: Bahrain, Algeria, the Gambia, Liberia, Lithuania, and Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of the respective State’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and also main matters of concern and recommendations.

The concluding observations are now available here: https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/treatybodyexternal/SessionDetails1.aspx?SessionID=1213&Lang=en

The UN Human Rights Committee will next meet from 8 October to 2 November, 2018, to review Belarus, Belize, Bulgaria, Guinea, Sudan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Committee will also adopt lists of issues on the following States parties: Mauritania, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, and Senegal. Lists of issues, which are public documents, outline the topics the Committee will focus on during its later review of the country in question.

More information can be found here: https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/treatybodyexternal/SessionDetails1.aspx?SessionID=1214&Lang=en

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).Media files Download logo