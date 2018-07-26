United States Commits to $45 Million in Bilateral Assistance for Egypt

Egypt and the United States signed five bilateral assistance agreement amendments this week worth $45 million that demonstrate continued support from the American people for joint U.S.-Egypt priorities in health, education, governance, and agriculture. The agreements are aligned with the Government of Egypt’s economic reforms, Sustainable Development Plan 2030, and private-sector led growth and job creation.

“Together with the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation, we are building a more prosperous Egypt through sustainable gains in programs that respond to expressed needs,” said U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director to Egypt Sherry F. Carlin. “These agreements in health, education, governance and agriculture reflect our strong and enduring partnership and our continuing commitment to work with the Government of Egypt towards a brighter economic future for the Egyptian people.”

For four decades, the American people have partnered with the people of Egypt to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote economic growth, and reduce poverty. USAID’s program in Egypt, totaling over $30 billion since 1978, promotes a healthy, educated, and employed population.

